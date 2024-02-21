X platform owner, Elon Musk said Neuralink's first patient can move a mouse with their thoughts

Musk made the announcement at a Spaces event on X after the chip was implanted in a person last month

The online community expressed different feelings about the development, with some applauding it and some not

Netizens were divided over Elon Musk’s announcement about the development of his first Neuralink patient. Images: @Steve Granitz, @NurPhoto

Neuralink's startup founder, Elon Musk, said that the first person to have a chip implanted in their brain can move a mouse with just thoughts.

He announced this in a Spaces event on the social media platform X.

"Progress is good. The patient seems to be making a full recovery with no ill effects we are aware of and is able to control the mouse, and move the mouse around the screen just by thinking.

"So we're trying to get as many IT press buttons as possible from thinking, so that's what we're currently working on."

Listen to Musk making the announcement below:

According to The Guardian, the chip was implanted in the first human patient last month.

Musk's goal with the chip is to allow humans to control keyboards, cell phones and computers with their minds. The report added that the X owner believes this may also cure diseases like obesity and depression, to name just two.

Social media users are divided over the development

Online users have been divided, with some thinking that this is a good idea, movement towards a promising future. Others think that he is disturbing nature and is being satanic.

@Sphesihle Zwane commented:

"I need that chip in my brain."

@Marianne Scott said:

"Very evil man."

@Vijan Singh felt:

"Playing God."

@Octavius Octavius warned:

"Do not fall for a trap."

