People

African Mom's Video of Baby's Foreign Hair Sparks Mixed Reactions and Suspicion on TikTok

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • An African mom took to social media to share a TikTok video of her newborn's long, silky hair
  • The video went viral, with many Mzansi people surprised as both parents are African
  • Some commenters questioned the baby's paternity due to the hair texture, while others urged the mother to ignore negativity and enjoy her child

Mom shows newborn's hair
A woman shared a video of her newborn baby with long, silky hair. Image: @officialpeacemartin
Source: Instagram

South African netizens had a lot to say after a mom posted a video showing her newborn baby's hair.

Baby's sparks controversy

A TikTok video shared by @mamaa_ritaa shows the little baby's long and silky hair. The mother mentioned how both she and her partner were African, but their child turned out with foreign hair.

"What better joy ? ," the post was captioned.

According to Baby Center, the texture and consistency of Black babies' hair at birth varies – from thick, tight curls; to loose waves; and even nearly straight strands – and therefore can require special care.

Mzansi reacts to baby's silky hair

Many netizens were quick to jump into the comments section with their views and questions, suspecting the mother of not being honest about the father of her child after seeing its hair.

mami said:

"Khona onamanga ."

khanyani responded:

"Ncooo waze wamuhle uAbdulikazi ."

uMphathiWaMadodaNabafazi commented:

"Khuluma iqiniso sisi️️."

temidayoarike wrote:

"I have curly hair like white people, but I hate it ehn if I make hair after 3 hours de hair don rough start to Dey loose ."

Amira replied:

"Girl enjoy your blessings people will always have something to say."

Disney responded:

"I have the same hair too and am pure African and always people ask meare you sure you are ours."

deerah001 responded:

"The hair go still strong later ."

Troy'amiN commented:

"Uyalazi udaba wena ."

Nigerian woman with 5 newborn babies complains at night

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian woman who gave birth to five children some months ago has narrated one of the challenges of parenting them.

In a TikTok video, the woman showed the kids except one wide awake some minutes past 11pm.

@chidinmaamaechi34 said she needed help and was tired. The woman added that though the kids did not want her to sleep, she would.

Source: Briefly News

