This proud mother shared a video of her gorgeous, clever baby girl, and people lapped it up

TikTok user @princess_ntandoyenkosi shared a video showing her beautiful baby girl responding to her name

Mzansi people loved the lovely name and let the mom know that she has an intelligent babe on her hands

This momma could not be more proud of her baby girl. She shared a video showing her responding to her name, and people loved it!

A proud mother shared a video showing her beautiful baby girl responding to her lovely name. Image: TikTok / @princess_ntandoyenkosi

According to Healthline, babies typically respond to their name consistently from between seven and nine months.

Proud mom shows adorable 7-month-old baby responding to name in TikTok video

TikTok user @princess_ntandoyenkosi shared a video showing her beautiful baby girl playing with blocks. When she called her name, Ntandoyenkosi, she responded immediately.

Take a look at this smart little princess:

Mzansi people can't get enough of this little princess and her grown antics

The comment section was filled with people gushing over how cute this little babe is and how grown her response was. They also love her beautiful name.

Read some of the comments:

Lihle_mathula said:

“Ntandoyenkosi is such a beautiful name bandla ”

MaNtuli loved it:

“Oh, this is beautiful, and the response”

Nqobile Mkhonza's bub has the same name:

“My daughter's name as well semhle uNtandoyenkosi”

Vane Romaja is stressed over these clever babies:

“I’m so afraid of my 9 months old he knows too much he’s talking, and all them pandemic’s kids are different.”

Little girl forces herself into mum's suitcase as she gets ready to leave for res in funny TikTok video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a little refusing to let her mom leave without her left Mzansi netizens in their feels.

According to the young mother, the child, whom she humorously refers to as "teenage pregnancy", wanted to go back to res with her as she was getting ready to head back to varsity.

There is a wide range of ages when babies may start to exhibit clinginess. Some parents may notice their babies being extra-attached as early as six months old, while others may not see this behaviour until 18 to 20 months of age.

