Hardworking ants were recorded dragging a SIM card, and the shocking video was posted on TikTok

The viral clip showed the remarkable teamwork of the ants as they navigated cracks in the wall to achieve their objective

Social media users on the platform were left in disbelief by the unexpected behaviour of the tiny insects

Hard-working ants carrying a SIM card stunned social media users. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @underratedsimpsons/TikTok

Source: UGC

A TikTok video shows industrious ants collaborating in an unexpected heist of stealing a SIM card.

Ants on a mission

The clip posted by @underratedsimpsons clocked a whopping 444,000 views and left viewers across the world stunned by the strength of the tiny thieves.

Two ants are seen in the clip pulling the SIM along the cracked wall while a few others crawl up and down.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTok users fascinated by ant video

The unusual sight of the ants' teamwork and determination reminded people that nature and its creatures never cease to amaze.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share conspiracy theories

Netizens dived into the comments section with wild theories and speculation about their motives and capabilities.

See a few reactions below:

@Selene said:

"No, it's no longer ants, it's the FBI."

@Jfp898 joked:

"Did you know the word antenna derives from the words ant and enna. Well, the ants enna won’t work without a SIM card."

@ambq02 stated:

"That SIM is bugged."

@sauceedges mentioned:

"So that’s why service was down. It was a bunch of ants."

@Subnet_Musk posted:

"These ants cooking something up there."

@jules.carpediem.mf added:

"OMG they're gonna make international calls."

@Keirzo HMB added:

"Those are Ant-Man's boys taking info to Avengers HQ."

@anniefuturegov asked:

"What if ants are the ones really running the world?"

@TeChM4NuAl_JuNkiE joked:

"They want to watch the movie Ants on the internet."

Durban man comes across snake in bath

Recently, Briefly News reported that one homeowner came across a slim green snake in his bath. He recorded a video and shared the moment on TikTok.

The snake peeks out of the bath and disappears seconds later into a small hole in the tub. The TikTok user posed a statement that prompted his followers to imagine themselves in the same situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News