Mzamo Mbhele is a qualified IT professional who has always been fascinated with all things technology

The 24-year-old studied information technology at Mangosuthu University of Technology, which provided him with the skills to develop his own apps

He spoke to Briefly News about the learning curves and his latest business, Webizify, a user-friendly platform for small businesses to create online stores

Umlazi-born software developer and founder of an impressive app, Webizify, Mzamo Mbhele, has always been fascinated with computers and how they work.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the 24-year-old shared insight about his drive and passion for all things tech and how he has managed to venture into entrepreneurship because of it.

What is Webizify?

Webizify is a user-friendly e-commerce site builder platform optimised for small businesses. It enables them to create online stores that integrate seamlessly with WhatsApp for easy order processing.

Customers can browse the Webizify store, add products to their cart and send order details directly to the seller via WhatsApp. This streamlines the ordering process for both customers and merchants.

Asked whether it was hard to build Webizify, Mzamo said his love for tech superseded any challenges he encountered.

"Because I have so much love for this thing, I wouldn't say it was hard. Although it was a bit of a challenge, I quite enjoyed the whole process."

"I've always been fascinated by the world of computers, even from a young age. I used to even repair phones with my cousin when I was in Grade 5."

As Mzamo got older, he wanted to gain more insight into the software side of things so he could make apps and games. Mbhele told Briefly News when he finished high school, he studied Information Technology at Magosuthu University of Technology.

"There, I learned all the skills I needed to build apps that run on all devices."

How growing up in Umlazi inspired his love for tech

The problem solver shared that his township background fueled his passion for technology and figuring out ways to use it to advance his community.

"In a place like Umlazi, there are a lot of problems to solve. Most people here don't understand how technology works and how they can make it work for themselves. So I've had to be the person who introduced them to it."

He said the lack of access to technology services inspired him to take that knowledge to the township. Mzamo, who also owns an internet café that offers internet and printing services, was on a mission to educate his community's business owners on why an online presence is important.

Challenges as a tech entrepreneur

The tech-savvy businessman admits that he had to hustle to get Webizify started, which led to him selling a mobile game he'd developed to a French company. This gave him the capital to set up the app and pay for things like server fees.

Mzamo shared that his biggest challenge as an entrepreneur is convincing business owners why they need an online presence.

"Many people from where I'm from are not tech-savvy, they don't know why they need to be online. For some of them, selling on WhatsApp is enough, but they don't understand that WhatsApp is unprofessional as clients are not able to track their orders properly."

With an app like Webizify, clients can place and track orders and request refunds.

He also learned key takeaway lessons, such as managing a large number of users, handling payments and controlling the server from previous apps he's built.

Staying ahead in a competitive market

Webizify is not Mzamo's first project. He also used to have an app for job seekers, Job X.

"That's where I learned a lot about operating and running a successful business and how to interact with customers. I applied all that knowledge to Webizify, and that way, I was able to make it successful in a short space of time because of the knowledge I already had from the previous venture."

Mzamo also shared that he uses the internet and social media to stay ahead in a competitive market.

Touching on his future goals for the app, Mzamo said he wants to have many active users on Webizify.

"I also want business owners to break free from the hefty fees they have to pay when selling on big e-commerce platforms. I want them to take control of their businesses so that they can grow their businesses."

Balancing work demands and personal life

Mzamo admits that striking a balance between running a business and having a personal life can be challenging, but a strong support structure is key.

"My family supports me through everything. They are my pillar of strength, and I'm never stretched too thin when it comes to handling things because they're always around and on my side."

Mzamo on mentorship and business advice

Mzamo recommends mentorship, which can go a long way in setting a young entrepreneur up for success. Mbhele said aspiring entrepreneurs need to realise that if they want their businesses to be as big as others, they need to seek guidance from people who are already there.

The software developer advises aspiring entrepreneurs to start their businesses and use the internet to their advantage.

"Use the internet to spread the word and collaborate with other people. Don't be discouraged when something fails. A lot of young people get discouraged when something doesn't work out and lose hope. Things do work out; you just need to stay strong and seek mentorship. That's how you learn and grow your business."

