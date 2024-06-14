A South African teacher shared that she used meme stickers while she graded her students' exam papers

The educator plastered the meme stickers on her Grade 9 pupils' English Home Language tests

People were interested to know where she bought the stickers, and others applauded her creativity

A local teacher expressed herself using meme stickers when she graded her students' exam papers: @silindilentsele

Source: TikTok

Shocked by the results, a local teacher used comical meme stickers to grade her students' work.

Silindile Ntsele took to her TikTok account (@silindilentsele) to show a few Grade 9 English Home Language examination papers she had to grade. With a mark out of 70, not many students passed, as some achieved less than 20 and others less than 30. However, a couple of students didn't do too badly, scoring over 30 and one person getting 56 out of 70.

The high school teacher stuck relatable memes onto their papers, including a sad-looking boy whose head rested in his hands, a shocked Shaquille O'Neal and an upset Spongebob Squarepants character for those who did poorly.

Silindile stuck an 'okay' hand gesture sticker on the test for the person who got the highest grade, while those who didn't do too badly received stickers with smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Social media users want the stickers

People flooded Silindile's comment section asking where she got the meme stickers.

@makhwallo pleaded with Silindile:

"Please, please plug us with the stickers. I need these for Term 3."

@atomasemene laughed and asked the teacher:

"Very creative. Where did you get them?"

Silindile responded in laughter:

"From Takealot."

@nigma_ex posed the question:

"Isn’t this supposed to be confidential?"

Speaking about one of the meme stickers, @oumiie_ wrote:

"Imagine having a bad morning, and you get to class, and it’s Shrek judging you."

@reago.xiv found the video funny and commented:

"Why didn't I have a teacher like this?"

Teacher complains about marking with Mr Price microphone

In a similar article, Briefly News recently reported about a South African teacher who shared a funny TikTok video using a Mr Price karaoke microphone to complain about the tedious task of marking exam papers.

The video amused many netizens who responded with funny comments. Other teachers also expressed similar sentiments in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News