“I Want It in Black”: Woman Shows Marked-Down Adidas Sports Blazer, SA Reacts
- A woman shopping at an unnamed store told social media users that she saw an Adidas sports blazer
- The formal clothing item from the popular athletic apparel brand dropped its price from R2999 to R1199.60
- People in the comment showed interest in the fashion find, preferring the garment in black instead of green
A woman surprised some people when she shared that she found a discounted Adidas sports blazer in a store.
Using the handle @kayzondoh on TikTok, the lady did not disclose the shop she was in when she showed off a green blazer with its iconic three stripes running down the sleeves from the athletic apparel brand. However, she did show that the clothing item's price dropped from R2999 to R1199.60.
Watch the video below:
Local fashion lovers react to the Adidas sports blazer
@kayzondoh's video became an instant hit amongst local social media users, who took to the comment section to express their interest in the fashion find.
Not a fan of the colour but rather the style, @sheldin95 wrote:
"Just not green. I believe other colours will look nice. Thuli Phongolo looked amazing in it."
@naledi__s told the online community:
"If you know how to dress, it makes sense. This is very beautiful."
@londythabethe shared their colour choice:
"I want it in black."
Having seen the blazer before, @popo_jongile commented:
"The new ones are oversized and stunning. I don’t like this one. The cut is not nice."
Woman's Pick n Pay haul unveils stunning blazers
