Many South Africans can recite these old slogans that have become household tunes in many homes in Mzansi

Netizens can recall the famous lines from the likes of Joshua Doore to Sasol Klipdrift and more

In this fun quiz, Briefly News challenges its readers to test their knowledge of these various slogans

Quiz: How well do you know South Africa’s famous old slogans? Image: Ahmedthejohson/ Instagram and Linda Raymond/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

We've set out old slogans that have lived in Mzansi households until today. How well do you remember these nostalgic phrases from these various companies? Take the quiz below to find out:

Quiz: How well do you know South Africa’s history?

Briefly News previously reported on another Quiz in which the publication presented five statements to guess whether they were true or false—fact or fiction. So, show us. How well do you know South Africa's history?

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News