Quiz: How Well Do You Know South Africa’s Famous Old Slogans?
- Many South Africans can recite these old slogans that have become household tunes in many homes in Mzansi
- Netizens can recall the famous lines from the likes of Joshua Doore to Sasol Klipdrift and more
- In this fun quiz, Briefly News challenges its readers to test their knowledge of these various slogans
We've set out old slogans that have lived in Mzansi households until today. How well do you remember these nostalgic phrases from these various companies? Take the quiz below to find out:
Quiz: How well do you know South Africa’s history?
Briefly News previously reported on another Quiz in which the publication presented five statements to guess whether they were true or false—fact or fiction. So, show us. How well do you know South Africa's history?
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za