A group of men employed at a certain bakery showed off their healthy working environment

The guys made their work look easy as they performed it in a very playful manner

The online community reacted to the video, with many wishing they had such working environments

A video of people working at a bakery showing off their happy environment has circulated on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @letoorpakaty, the men are moving crates full of bread from point A to point B. The men are using trollies to do that. But what captured the attention of many people was how they conducted their jobs.

The gents slide through the floor and get on top of the trolley while it is moving. This made the work a bit easier and enjoyable. The men looked like kids enjoying playtime at the park - lol.

Employees show off healthy working environment

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the employees

The video garnered over 300k views, with many online users wishing they worked where the men were working. They were envious.

@Lung✨ adored:

"This is a healthy working environment."

@Justntosh expressed:

"No wonder why they are always tired mmm…."

@Sc020175 wrote:

"We men are happy Souls when we are together not unless you bring........??????"

@Sirluvoiguess commented:

"Haibo bo Tokyo drift ."

@Zinhle Ntuli said:

"I'm thinking about an interview question for this skill."

@Mzansi Gold joked:

"Image you just got a job you find them doing like this ."

@Kootoo was entertained:

"These are breadwinners ."

@Zinhlelozenkosi enjoyed:

"I love the spirit ."

@Theep1soul loved:

"When we talk about enjoying your job."

@Sthabiso Ntshangase expressed:

"I love it."

