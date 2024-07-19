Nelson Mandela was one of South Africa's most iconic leaders who stood for many praiseworthy principals

He was a struggle hero who fought for justice and played a role in steering SA into a democratic government

His life was marked with many trials and victories, and Briefly News has challenged Maznsi people to a quiz about the fallen hero

Briefly News challenges you to take a quiz on some interesting facts about Nelson Mandela.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's former democratic president, Nelson Mandela, stood for freedom and the fight for justice.

Many people know about his life story and how he inspired millions across the globe. But how well do you really know Madiba?

Test your knowledge with Briefly News' fun quiz and find out whether you can determine the true and false details about his iconic life.

