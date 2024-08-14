2 Lads Shocked After Realising Lady’s Height at a Store, Netizens Sceptical: “How Tall Can She Be?”
- A super tall woman left two friends in disbelief when they attempted to get her digits at a shopping store
- After realising the hun was almost twice their height, the lads were goodnaturedly taken aback
- One of the guys exclaimed out loud as the lady stood to speak to them, and netizens are just as awed by the gorgeous statuesque lady
Boys will be boys! Two friends who approached a very tall lady while she was kneeling at a shopping store while looking at items at the bottom of the rack were left stunned after taking in her full height.
As if she wasn't tall enough, the lady, whose height is almost twice that of the boys, also rocked high heels.
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @Alphafox78 under the caption:
"Would you date a woman much taller than you?"
Watch the video below:
Young man turns away after realising how tall the woman is
After approaching the lady, the one lad said:
"Excuse me, my friend saw you he thought you were beautiful, and he wanted to get your number."
As the lady stood up, the friend, who had been quiet, shook his head and left while the speaker exclaimed:
"Oh my!"
Social media users responded to the question in the caption, while others expressed shock after seeing her height.
Internet reacts to the video
User @HughAkston0 rephrased the caption question asking:
"The question is would a woman much taller than you date you?"
Shocked to see the woman, user @itsme_urstruly asked:
"How tall can she be 😳?"
User @nonfungibleyash wanted to know:
"Why is she wearing heels?"
User @GaPeachCDawn shared:
"I've actually got a 14-year-old granddaughter that's 6 foot tall. She's so beautiful and embarrassed by her height. She has such a kind heart but is bullied relentlessly. Be mindful, people, of passing judgement."
Tall grade 4 learner shocks the internet
In another Briefly News article, a tall Grade 4 learner astonished many internet users with some going as far as questioning his age.
While the learner's tribe is unclear, it is believed that he might be a member of the Dinka tribe originally from South Sudan. The tribe has extremely tall people.
