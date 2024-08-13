A Cape Town matric pupil, @matthew.the.one, went viral after dancing in a denim dress and blonde wig during gender swap day

His video, set to Bow Bow Bow and Sexyy Red's song, received widespread praise and humorous reactions on social media

The fun-filled moment became a highlight of the event

A Cape Town matric pupil, known as @matthew.the.one on Instagram, went viral after participating in his school's gender swap day. Images: matthew_165/ TikTok.

A Cape Town matric pupil, known on TikTok as @matthew.the.one, has taken social media by storm after a video of him participating in his school's gender swap day went viral.

In the video, Matthew is seen confidently wearing a denim maxi dress with a daring slit in the back, paired with a blonde wig, while dancing to the popular song by Bow Bow Bow and Sexyy Red, "F My Baby Dad."

Matthew's spirited participation in gender swap day

Captioning the video with "Matric is so fun," Matthew enthusiastically showcased his barcadi moves, leaving his classmates and netizens thoroughly entertained.

The video quickly gained traction, with users praising @matthew.the.one's performance and humour.

Mzansi, amused by his Barcadi moves

Matthew's participation in gender swap day highlighted the fun and camaraderie of matric events and showcased the freedom of expression embraced by today's youth.

Lili<3 jokingly compared Matthwe's moves to international star and Water hitmaker Tyla's dance moves:

"Tyla, is that you?🔥😭"

Yasmin🇵🇸 was amused by the song choice as well:

"The song choice had me 💀🤣😭"

_ayolaaaa noted the popular Pretoria dance move he was doing in the video:

"BARCADI !!!!!🔥🔥😭"

man idek... said:

"YOU ATEEEEE😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭'

DJ KENNY 93 noted Matthew has always had it in him to pull off being a girl:

"Matt you baddie since birth ,sis 😂😂😂🔥"

Old soul also commented:

"Bro has being waiting all his life."

~kay added:

"Too fine😍😍🙈"

Alana Jacobs also said:

"You better WORK!!!!! 😍❤️"

