A young lady shared an embarrassing moment she had while trying to do a TikTok dance at home

Many people were amused after the young content creator had an awkward moment with her mother while filming

People were also amused by their young lady's attempt at doing Bacardi, and many did not hold back in the comment section

A young woman posted a video of herself trying to do the viral Barcardi dance style. In the video, she got ready to do the provocative viral dance style.

One young lady's mom walked in as she was about to do a Bacardi dance routine in a TikTok video. Image: @itss_olefile

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the woman's Bacardi dance fail was a hit. People could not stop raving about that hilarious moment caught on camera.

The lady tries to do Bacardi dance

A TikTokker @itss_olefile got ready to do the Bacardi dance when her mom walked in before she could start. Her mother walked in, and they had a moment staring at each other when she aborted the mission immediately. Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi amused by Bacardi attempt

Many people thought the video of her Barcardi attempt was hilarious. Peeps cracked jokes about the young woman, with many saying her dance stance did not look like Bacardi. The dance style was popularised in the Pretoria dance scene, according to Bubblegum Club. It gained international fame after Tyla incorporated Barcardi moves into her hit songs. Read people's comments about the TikTokker's Barcardi attempt:

Masego Kgasoe joked:

"I’m glad she stopped whatever was about to happen."

Katso exclaimed:

"Yhoo my sister."

beepakamile wrote:

"The pants made this even funnier."

boiketlo wondered:

"Is Bacardi in the room with us?"

Muli was amused:

"Which Bacardi wena."

