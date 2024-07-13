One woman in a TikTok video showed people how she keeps sickness away in cold seasons with a bizarre habit

The lady made a TikTok video that left online users disturbed by her odd practice of eating inedible medicine

People expressed doubt after seeing what the woman did to make sure she never fell sick with a cold

A woman in a TikTok video I left people concerned about her habits. Peeps wanted others to see what she thinks is keeping her from getting sick.

A woman showed people she has been eating Vicks vapour rub for over two years in a TikTok video to prevent sickness. Image: @missnj_march_pisces

Source: TikTok

Online users were raving about the TikTok video of the woman's strange habit. Many expressed concern after seeing what she ate in the video.

Woman in TikTok video misuses Vicks

A woman in a TikTok video by @missnj_march_pisces showed people that she thinks eating helps her stay healthy. In a video, she filmed herself eating the product Watch the clip below

South Africa flowed by women eating rigs

Many people were disturbed after seeing the woman eating the decongestant. According to Poison.org, eating Vicks vapor rub is not safe and causes toxicity. Netizens could not get over the video. Read the comments below:

TheCurlyColouredGirl commented:

"I used to be addicted to eating Vicks yoooooh I’m so glad I quit, plus I thought no one else did this."

tino.tapiwa wrote:

"My sister just get the one day flu cure. Awoah eating Vicks isn't the way."

KIKI said:

"Nah dawg this is a next typa level [shock]."

kyrii.maaa asked:

"Girl is it safe? like real chat."

Momo said:

"Doing this tonight . I’ll be back on Thursday with an update."

user853862498375 was concerned:

"Eating Vicks is insane."

Netizens react to woman's strange food

