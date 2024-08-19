“Cries in Huawei”: Woman Plugs SA With McDonald’s App’s Affordable Promo

On a random Tuesday, a woman decided to go to McDonald's and took advantage of the restaurant's app

The young lady received plenty of food, stating that she bought three meals that only cost her one

Members of the online community took an interest in the deal, with others wanting to keep the discount a secret

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman plugged South Africans with a deal on McDonald's food. Images: @mkhabeladuo

Source: TikTok

A mother and her family practically ate to their heart's content after visiting McDonald's. Fortunately, it all happened because she went to the restaurant on a specific day and used an app.

No time to be full

The woman, who uses the handle @mkhabeladuo on TikTok, shared on the popular social media platform that after visiting the international fast-food establishment on a Tuesday, she received more for less.

In the video, the young lady has a table full of food and states that she bought three meals for the price of one.

She wrote in her post's caption:

"Why are you guys still sleeping on the app?"

Take a look at all the food the woman received in the video below:

Mzansi want in on the deal

Many people on the internet took to the TikTokker's comment section wanting to know about the discount deal in which she participated.

@tumanako_69, who has limited access to the app, sadly wrote:

"Cries in Huawei."

A few people gathered under the comment and tried to lend a helping hand by sharing possible suggestions for @tumanako_69.

@ntombi_nnk shared their unsuccessful experience while buying food at the restaurant:

"Mine always refuses to scan. The machine always says, 'Wrong punch code,' or something like that. Am I the only one?"

An appreciative @perfumeoryt said to the mother:

"Noted, with thanks."

@.imzero did not want a lot of people to know about the awesome deal and wrote in the comments:

"Gatekeep, please."

Little boy devours McDonald's burger

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a South African mom who shared a TikTok video of her toddler enjoying a McDonald's Big Mac burger.

The clip sparked amusement online, with many viewers commenting on the child's enthusiasm and appetite.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News