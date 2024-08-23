A young man took to his TikTok account to show people what he did when a scammer called his phone

With help from a friend, the two men used a pot lid and a two-pronged fork to make a clanging noise

Members of the online community laughed in the comment section and spoke about the scammer's patience

A man showed the comical way he dealt with scammers. Images: @mr_magwaza

Dealing with phone scammers can be frustrating and challenging, as they often use manipulative tactics to get personal information. However, two Durban men found a unique way to turn the tables on a scammer.

Clanging calls

Using the handle @mr_magwaza on TikTok, an app user uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a phone on the kitchen counter with the scammer on the other end of the line.

Along with a friend, the TikTokker stands in the kitchen, taking out a pot lid while his buddy takes out a carving fork from a drawer. One of the guys puts the lid over the phone, indicating that the other knocks the two-pronged utensil on it.

However, the loud sound did not stop the scammer from ending the call.

After removing the lid, one of the guys tells the scammer:

"There's something wrong with my phone."

The pair then continue their silly way of trying to annoy the scammer.

"We don't play here," wrote @mr_magwaza in his post's caption.

Watch the comical video below:

Mzansi laughs at scammer 'repellent'

Thousands of internet users gathered in the comment section to laugh and marvel at how the men dealt with the scammer.

@crohns_adventures said to the TikTokker:

"Please give us more advice and ideas to deal with them."

The scammer's reaction had @traiphi003 laughing:

"Her patience kills me."

@kgothilek wrote in the comment section:

"You just gave me an idea on how to deal with car insurance companies that like bothering me while I don't even have a car."

@kawhingini advised the gentlemen about their tactics:

"You mustn't close it completely. That way, it makes more noise."

@kpnmusiq_za told the online community:

"That's why caller ID is important."

@mosebjadi_24 shared what they do with their phone when receiving an unwanted call:

"I just put mine aside and let them talk alone until they hang up."

Woman exposes scammers pretending to be SARS

In another story, Briefly News reported about scammers claiming to work for SARS who texted a woman stating she could get a refund.

Some social media users were surprised that the lady received such an SMS, while others pointed out that it was from scammers trying to defraud the woman.

