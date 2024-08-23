A TikTok babe plugged others with a trick that makes hanging curtains a breeze

The hun displayed how she executed the smart task, resulting in neatly hung curtains

The hun's post got social media users expressing how much they disliked hanging curtains before receiving the plug from her

A young lady attracted many comments after sharing an easy curtain-hanging method. Image: @allthingshomewithmercy

Source: TikTok

Hanging curtains after they have been washed is one of the most daunting tasks, especially when using curtain hooks.

A TikTok user @allthingshomewithmercy took to the video streaming platform to share a hack that makes this task bearable.

We learn new things every day

In the video, the TikTokker, whose content is centred around home aesthetics, detailed that one needs to cut open the curtain ends on both sides so that the curtain rail can slide right through the other end.

Watch the video below:

Work smart and not hard

Social media users were happy to receive a trick that would save them time while producing beautiful results. They rushed to the comment section to thank the content creator.

User @ user409537863711 showed gratitude, adding:

"You are a lifesaver, I've been dragging to wash my curtains all because of hooks 😩😩😩"

User @monica.ragolane was happy to learn of the plug, noting:

"This is the smartest thing ever, thank you so much 😊"

User @pamela.mathibela felt grateful, commenting:

"Thank you so much for this, I hate putting up curtains just because of the hooks 😩"

User @kaymoflava added:

"We learn every day 🥺🥺"

User @magcinakamansibandenomah asked:

"Where were you all along? 😭😭 I even opted for blinds because I couldn't take hooks."

User @mbalidhl30 was left feeling grateful for the video streaming platform, commenting:

"Thank you, TikTok, we are learning a lot from you."

Cleaning hack on a budget

