Videos of President Cyril Ramaphosa casually shopping at Clicks store left many social media users in shock

The videos were shared on TikTok by the lady who helped him at the shop

Social media users were left wondering what he was doing at the mall as he had people to send for things

A video of Cyril Ramaphosa casually shopping at Clicks left many in awe. Image: @tamish85

Source: TikTok

When the Clicks store employee spotted Cyril Ramaphosa, he could not have imagined that one of his customers would be the president.

TikTok user @tamish85 shared four short video clips of Mzansi's number one looking for items at the pharmacy and beauty retailer.

The president looks for items in the aisles.

In the video clips, the president can be seen talking to @tamish85, who was helping him look for items. Another video shows him standing at the check-out counter, ready to pay.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps were left amused by the video clips

After seeing the video, the TikTokker's feed was flooded with humourous comments from social media users.

User @MamaBear2.0 posed a few questions:

"Did he have his clicks card? Did he swipe it for points? Give us details maaan."

User @zii_nkosi was left amused, commenting:

"Imagine on a random day utsi uyitsenga Clicks, and you meet Cupcake 🤭😂."

User @tso_28 joked:

"You guys do understand that the President is human, right?😂😂😂😂😂😂He was probably getting a prescription (he was sick)."

User @moscowmaepa61 noted:

"People love our president."

User @matshabalala_zee added a bit of humour:

"You stood a good chance to save the country. You sold us 😭."

User @namba06 shared what the TikTokker was supposed to do, detailing:

"You were supposed to ask for lunch money. This is his economy; we can't afford anything on our own, and we need the government all the time."

Our president, the shopper

In another Briefly News article, the president was seen shopping for a television at a local appliance centre. The video was captured by a lady who was walking to her department.

Cyril Ramaphosa explained his desire to the gentleman serving him in the video. Mzansi peeps were shocked to see him doing his shopping, with some noting that his security was probably close by.

