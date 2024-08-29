“Bro Is a Soul Provider”: Mzansi Reacts to a Guy Who Shares Wine With a Crowd While Dancing
- A video of a guy dancing and pouring wine for a crowd of people left many people in stitches
- Social media users commented on how the crowd had to keep waiting for him to finish dancing before he poured on their containers
- The guy's feed was filled with a lot of comments from social media users who gave him many titles
A video of a Lesotho dancer pouring boxed wine to a crowd amused many social media users as he kept dancing, making people wait for him before he poured again.
The TikTok user, whose handle is @tudu_dlamini, stood on a steep surface as he showed his moves to people waiting with their bottles for the Rain Dance wine he was carrying.
The waiting game
As the people kept waiting for the man to stop dancing, one lady was close to giving up while another tried to get his attention using a stick.
He captioned his post with:
"Was I wrong for this?"
Watch the video below:
Give people what they want
After viewing the video, the amused online community begged the man to pour before continuing his dance the next time he shared. They also responded to his question, telling him he was wrong for making people wait.
User @mosa20189 told him:
"You were wrong for dancing🏃♀️ those people were thirsty."
User @bonolo_mkhonto responded, adding:
"People are thirsty 🤣you can’t be dancing.. give the people what they want first 😭🤣🤣🤣."
User @yiisow2 was left in stitches, detailing:
"😂😂😂ama breadwinner are disrespectful vele😂😂."
User @lemonrose69 shared:
"That lady with a towel is so frustrated man! Please pour her wine."
User @too_melloow added humour:
"You were so wrong 🤣 mara bare moreki is never wrong."
User @tondanishai came in his defence, adding:
"No, you were not wrong it's not your fault the song slaps 😭."
User @thuto.thapelo noted:
"The “Haai” from the last lady with the blue towel😭😭She just wanted you to pour the wine and stop dancing."
Man's dance moves earn him a spot in many hearts
