“I Keep Things Professional”: Young Teacher Shares How She Got Into Pole Dancing

A Grade 2 teacher in Cape Town was not ashamed to share that she thoroughly enjoys pole dancing

Kirsty Meyer spoke to Briefly News about where her interests in both teaching and pole dancing came from

The young educator also had a message for those who view her occupation and passion as a bad combination

Navigating conflicting passions and interests is possible when one embraces authenticity. Despite the potential for judgment, one local educator gracefully manages her profession and passion for pole dancing.

Becoming a dedicated teacher

Kirsty Meyer, a Foundation Phase teacher, shared with Briefly News that she had a "normal" middle-class upbringing and was always encouraged to follow her dreams. One of those dreams was becoming a teacher, a profession that interested her since childhood.

The young educator (who has an Instagram account called Magical Learning Moments for her teaching) says:

"As a child, 'school-school' was my favourite game. I would use my family members as my students. My nan collected me from school every day, and she often had to show me the homework I gave her. So, once I finished school, studying teaching was a no-brainer."

Speaking about what she enjoys the most about teaching the little ones, the Cape Town-based Grade 2 teacher explained:

"I love that I get to make a positive difference in someone's life every single day. The classroom is like my stage, where I am animated with them while also serious at the same time. Just being silly with them (and not getting judged) is the best."

A passion for the pole

Regarding her interest in pole dancing, Kirsty told the publication that in 2018, she thought it was time to incorporate exercise into her life. Having done ballet and gymnastics during her youth, the young lady searched "adult dance classes," and pole dancing appeared on her screen.

"This wasn’t quite what I had in mind, but I decided to give it a go. After my trial class, I immediately booked a class package and haven’t looked back."

Kirsty attended her classes almost daily, even participating in pole sports (which focuses on tricks) and exotic dancing (where dancers wear eight-inch heels during flexibility training).

As an avid traveller (having been to places like Australia, the United States of America, Italy and France), Kirsty visits pole dancing studios in different cities and countries to be consistent with her training.

The pleasures of pole dancing

Since taking up her passion six years ago, Kirsty has worked her way up in the pole dancing community.

Now a pole instructor, the educator told Briefly News:

"Last year, I did an instructor training course, and after that process, I started teaching. I currently teach beginners and complete first-timers as well as a power class which focuses on strength and conditioning.

"I have also helped at kids' holiday clubs, where I even taught a 3-year-old pole."

Nothing wrong with teaching and pole dancing

When asked what her colleagues think of her passion, Kirsty noted some of her fellow teachers think it's "pretty cool" that she can dominate the pole. However, she does not discuss her hobbies with the students' parents.

"I keep things professional and focus on the learner when I engage with parents."

Kirsty also had a word for those who might view her occupation and interests as a bad combination. She said:

"Pole is definitely a growing sport, and although it has its roots in stripping, there are so many pathways that you can follow. It keeps me fit and healthy while ensuring I have the endorphins needed to get through the day and teach kids.

"With that being said, yes, I am a teacher, but I still have a life outside my school. The pole community has grown so much over the last couple of years, and it is an amazing way to set goals for yourself as you master gravity-defining moves."

