A man took to his social media account to share how he survived the HIV stigma.

A Xhosa man took to his social media to reveal his HIV status. The gent shared how he first found out that he was positive.

In a Facebook post by Dingani Sulelo, he said he went to the clinic while he was fresh out of the initiation school. His friends called him, and after he told them that he was attending a clinic, they laughed with judgement, thinking that he went to the health care center to get cercisised the modern way.

The gent decided to let his friends be. At this point, he felt like it was pointless to tell them what he was doing at the clinic because they would judge him even more. The man hated his life, but he ate his treatment and continued with the journey of healing. Now, he is pushing 13 years with HIV.

Man shares HIV journey

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens proud of the man

The online community reacted to the man's story, with many showering the person with positive messages.

@Nozibele Mayaba commented:

"We are so proud of you! Thank you for sharing your story. We are truly led. May God strengthen your path. May He open doors where He will continue to use you 🫂❤️."

@Mthembeni Tebelele said:

"Yhoooooo am so so proud of you Bro yam 🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦welldone & thanks for sharing✊🏾🤝🥂."

@Dumza Maswana was touched:

"I wanna see more of this content on my timeline."

