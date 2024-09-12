A young man had a tough day creating content at work that required him to jump around endlessly

A video showing how the final product came about was shared on TikTok, leaving netizens wowed

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the gent's dedication impressive and some joked

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A content creator shared behind-the-scenes footage. Images: @r17.ventures/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of a man creating content at work has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in stitches.

In the clip uploaded on TikTok by @r17.ventures, the young man is shooting content - an office tour video. He showed us what it took to make the video perfect, behind-the-scenes footage.

The gent had a highlight that he used as a transport to get around the workplace. He had to make the video like he was flying with the ring light and that involved a lot of jumping, lol. The final video was perfect, one wouldn't think that a lot of work went into it. They made it look easy.

Man shows behind the scene footage

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 70k likes, with many online users finding the situation funny and making jokes.

@Anna commented:

"The way I actually never realized that flying trend is actually a whole damn workout on itself 😅."

@N said:

"I hope he got the rest of the day off 😭😭."

@Uzochi | Healthy Hair Goals expressed:

"This definitely took time and dedication 😭😭."

@Mlwazer64 wrote:

"That was a workout 😂."

@13nojokes was entertained:

"Every version of this video is funny, the marketing team needs a raise."

@Hlela Dastile laughed:

"Taking content isn't easy hey😅."

@jodye shared:

"This looks so exhausting 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."

@Fitri Prabowo said:

"I feel so tired watching this😞."

Man falls on the floor while creating content

In another story, Briefly News reported about a content creator who fell hard while taking a video.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @likamva_mtshofeni, the young man is in a bathroom but the floor is slippery. He was aware of it and was trying to make content based on it. The gent wanted to skate. However, things did not go as he planned. Instead of skating smoothly, the gent slipped and fell hard on the floor. He was hilariously disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News