A viral video online shows the moment a woman pets a Giant Pacific octopus in the shallow waters of a stream

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page shared the material and shows the moment the creature crawls up to a woman

Many squirmish onlookers objected after seeing the scenes play out as they made a beeline to the comments section

A woman enjoys an up-and-close encounter with a giant octopus in a viral clip. Images: Oliver Helbig, Mauricio Handler

Nature offers all sorts of strange things, be it a friendship between a sheep and a dog or a lion raising a deer — all of it unexpected.

How about an octopus approaching a human to be petted and not running off as would be expected?

Octopus gets petted by human in viral video

These were the exact scenes in a viral video posted to X by the @AMAZlNGNATURE page.

The caption read:

"Octopus meets a human resting on a rock."

The 39-second material shows an octopus coming in from the shallow waters of a stream and moving towards a person standing on a rock peaking above the water's surface.

After reaching the person's feet, the animal extends its sucker-covered arms, effectively hugging what appears to be a woman's feet and ankles.

At first glance, the animal appears to be a Giant Pacific octopus, capable of taking a human apart, but reportedly rarely does unless attacked.

Instead, they are considered gentle and smart creatures with a weird sense of humour. This becomes apparent when, after the woman bends down to pet it by gently caressing its face and arms, it holds on until she strokes some more.

Afterwards, it recedes slowly and then swims away.

Netizens freaked out by sight

After being published almost 24 hours ago, the video garnered over eight million views, 50000 likes, 5000 bookmarks, and over 4400 reposts.

Briefly News looks at the interesting reactions to it.

@ToK_ScienceTree wrote:

"Why do humans interacting with animals always talk to them like they are babies? That octopus could be 40 years old and want to chat about the Big Bang Theory."

@StonedCode420 said:

"If an octopus came that close to me, I'd be freaking out."

@criticalsfl added:

"Seems nice enough. That pet octopus movie was pretty great, too."

