Two ladies went head to head on a game that required them to guzzle a bottle of Black Label

The women had to finish a bottle of beer to win R2k, one lady won after the other vomited and opted out of the game

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Two ladies raced to finish Black Label beer for R2k. Images: @keletsomkhwanazi/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of women racing to finish a bottle of Black Label beer to win R2k has made rounds on social media.

The women are sitting at the table in the TikTok clip uploaded by @keletsomkhwanazi. Each one had a bottle of Black Label beer in front of them. A man came and placed a huge amount of money - R2 000 in front of them.

A woman who finished the beer before the other would presumably get the money. The ladies did not waste any time. They got into it and drank the beer as fast as they could. However, this was not an easy task. One lady won after the other vomited in the process and gave up.

Women race to finish Black Label beer for R2k

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 900k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@TheMostHatedInfant laughed:

"Don't listen to the taste🤭."

@etnkosi was not happy:

"It's a game not South Africa don't be confused it happens every in the world."

@thapzela3 expressed:

"With Money they can do everything impossible to be possible."

@kefas Dube joked:

"Somebody's future wife."

@Paulscholes135 was entertained:

"This game is not for beginners 😂😂😂."

@Nomaleigh1 said:

"I can guarantee the pain they are in for drinking this fast😭."

@Boitshoko Mompati was envious:

"Please invite me next time🤣."

Little boy steals beer from fridge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a little boy who was caught by his mom after he stole a beer from the fridge.

A woman's son got up to mischief when he poured himself some of his mother's leftover alcoholic beverage. Dane's World, a TikTok account (@taja8161) run by the little boy's mother, uploaded a short clip on the app showing the child standing by an open fridge and pouring a beer into his plastic bottle.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News