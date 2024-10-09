A primary school teacher recently gained attention for her engaging lesson on prepositions of place, shared via TikTok

The video showcases the physical demands and patience required when teaching young children

With over 1.6 million views, the post sparked lively discussions, highlighting both the challenges and joys of teaching

A primary school teacher has taken to TikTok to give a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s really like to teach young learners.

Essential traits for educators

She @scientist.respira6 covered a lesson on 'Prepositions of Place', and demonstrated how to make learning engaging while staying physically active. The educator posted a video and said:

"Before you become a primary school teacher, think of this."

She climbed under, on top, and positioned herself at the front and back of a table while posing questions to her learners. It’s a hilarious sight that shows just how much energy it takes to keep little ones engaged.

Watch the video below:

Teacher's video goes viral

With over 2 million views, the video sparked lively chatter among South Africans in the comments section.

Many viewers are convinced that teaching is both a rewarding and demanding profession that deserves recognition and respect.

See some comments below:

@yamkela.vakele1 said:

"Yhooo the slow-mo response. 🤣😭"

@SmangalisoMbili wrote:

"I love this energy wena teacher ✨✨✨"

@kgolaganoshimzama mentioned:

"By that time in China there kids are learning how to program a phone."

@Leratx posted:

"Honestly wish I had a teacher like you. 🩷"

@ChristianNarrativeDeveloper typed:

"This is passion. This is love. My only worry is occupational health safety, school managers will not buy it."

@kidskabi commented:

"😂😂😂 Teachers go through a lot bathong."

@Ms.sam.6 shared:

"This job is not for impatient people like me. 😅😅"

@Ingqwelekazwelonke

"Yho yho waiting under that table while they take 10 minutes to respond. 🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏿‍♂️🤣🤣🤣"

Teacher handles classroom patience like a pro

In another article, Briefly News reported that a passionate South African teacher went viral after using a gentle approach to handle classroom chaos.

The sweet lady created a safe space for her learners, ensuring a smooth learning environment. She started by handling a chaotic classroom without raising her voice, and she did not threaten to bring back corporal punishment.

