A video of a goose and a dog walking side by side down a quiet road is making the rounds online

The @AMAZlNGNATURE X page posted the cute scenes, displaying the harmony the two share

Netizens were intrigued by the amusing, peaceful scenes, taking to the post to light up the comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A now-viral video shows the unlikely friendship between a dog and a goose. Image: Abub Kamali, Anita Kot

Source: Getty Images

An unlikely friendship between animals always makes for a sight to behold for the harmony displayed despite being competing creatures.

A viral video posted on the @AMAZlNGNATURE X page is making the rounds online for that reason.

Goose and dog besties walk down street

The curious caption accompanying it read:

"I wonder where they’re going?"

This made for a loaded question as netizens, floored by the spectacular scenes, offered their theories.

This was not before analysing the funny yet heartwarming 41-second material, which shows the two animals walking side by side, for clues.

For most of it, the white goose seems to be leading the canine, walking with its long, outstretched neck bobbing in the air.

His four-legged friend, a smaller breed of dog with contrasting brown fur, appears at peace as he struts along coolly to keep pace with the goose.

No drama or bickering comes from the peaceful, relaxed walk down the side of the quiet neighbourhood street.

The clip continues with the pair on their merry way.

Friendship walk draws interest

The amazing clip garnered over 750,000 within 36 hours, attracting 27000 likes, 3200 reposts, 1200 bookmarks, and 1000 replies.

Briefly News takes a look at the colourful commentary.

@DaniielleAshley wrote:

"Idk, but they're on a mission."

@ActivateMeta said:

"Oh, look, it’s the naughty goose."

@LFCClem added:

"He is being taken home by the dog after he ran away."

@somemixedchickk noted:

"Animals are so incredibly interesting, aren’t they?"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News