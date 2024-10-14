A young man claims he landed a job at Google with no experience thanks to his ATS-friendly Curriculum Vitae

He shared the success story in a TikTok video and showed the simple format he used for the CV

The post was a viral hit, and many netizens appreciated the plug, even though some questioned whether this CV format would work for all industries

Who says you need tons of experience to land a job? According to one TikTokker, all you need is the right CV!

In a video that got 5.7 million views, a content creator @professionhero showed off the ATS-friendly CV template that he claims helped him secure a position at Google with zero experience.

What’s an ATS CV?

An ATS (Applicant Tracking System) CV is a special kind of resume designed to breeze through automated screening systems used by many companies.

This CV format presents your skills and experience in a way that makes it easy for the software to match you with the job description, ensuring your CV lands on a recruiter’s desk. It’s all about using the right keywords and keeping things super clean and simple.

See the post below:

TikTok users discuss CV formats

With unemployment being a big issue in Mzansi, TikTok users were all over the post. However, not everyone was sold on the idea. Netizens working in creative fields were quick to point out that this type of CV might not fly with recruiters looking for more visually engaging docs.

Innocentia Seraloke suggested:

"Download intelligent CV, this format is there."

@SisenaloOnicaMakwedini mentioned:

"Best format ever!"

@yuwiii said:

"Harvard resume template. Very mindful, very demure. 💯🤙"

@4th_eleven_Gem shared:

"If you’re in a design field like architecture interior design or graphics design, this format will never get picked. 😢"

@𓆩Nyx𓆪 stated:

"Simplicity is the best. 👍"

@LucilleDamrael wrote:

"This is how my resume looks. I was thinking about changing it up, even though I have gotten a few new jobs in the last couple of years."

@Koko recounted:

"I've that format and the HR got angry with me because i didn't put a picture."

@jennymorales3414 added:

"True a good CV can take you places."

