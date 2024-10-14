A South African woman wowed TikTok users with her simple homemade Magnum ice cream recipe

She is seen using just three ingredients in her detailed video which shows how to whip up the treat

The recipe has racked up 1.5 million views in two days, and netizens are eager to try making their own ice creams

A woman demonstrated how to make homemade ice cream on social media. Image: @leboo_cooks

Source: TikTok

Why hit the store when you can make your own Magnum ice cream at home? That’s what one South African TikTok content creator, @leboo_cooks, showed us with her ridiculously easy homemade recipe.

Making homemade ice cream

She used three simple ingredients: thick cream, condensed milk, and chocolate. In her TikTok video, she demonstrates exactly how to create this yummy treat, and Mzansi can’t get enough.

DIY Magnum video goes viral

The video’s been viewed 1.5 million times in just two days, and it’s easy to see why. Whether you’re an ice cream fanatic or just looking to try a new DIY treat, this one’s for you.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers impressed by Magnum tutorial

South Africans are ready to whip up some homemade goodness and take their dessert game to the next level. People in the comments were all about it, with many saying they couldn’t wait to make their batches.

See some comments below:

@Nosie posted:

"Nara Smith must not see this. 😭😭"

@verbeterings asked:

"Where did u buy the container and sticks?"

@LedimaM said:

"Rea leboga. This Magnum business is expensive."

@TheeRose commented:

"This December my in-laws are going to be forced to love me shem. 😂"

@Mathews suggested:

"You can do different flavours and do your own brand and packing then sell them."

@SisKMgold wrote:

"Mhhh girl. You just made my day. Thank you."

@User26447& shared:

"The way I love chocolate I would dip that ice cream twice for a thicker outer. 😂"

@giftmokwena810 added:

"Spectacular give me 14 of them right now. 😔"

