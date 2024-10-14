“Nara Smith Must Not See This”: Homemade Magnum Ice Cream Recipe Wows South Africans
- A South African woman wowed TikTok users with her simple homemade Magnum ice cream recipe
- She is seen using just three ingredients in her detailed video which shows how to whip up the treat
- The recipe has racked up 1.5 million views in two days, and netizens are eager to try making their own ice creams
Why hit the store when you can make your own Magnum ice cream at home? That’s what one South African TikTok content creator, @leboo_cooks, showed us with her ridiculously easy homemade recipe.
Making homemade ice cream
She used three simple ingredients: thick cream, condensed milk, and chocolate. In her TikTok video, she demonstrates exactly how to create this yummy treat, and Mzansi can’t get enough.
DIY Magnum video goes viral
The video’s been viewed 1.5 million times in just two days, and it’s easy to see why. Whether you’re an ice cream fanatic or just looking to try a new DIY treat, this one’s for you.
Watch the video below:
SA TikTokkers impressed by Magnum tutorial
South Africans are ready to whip up some homemade goodness and take their dessert game to the next level. People in the comments were all about it, with many saying they couldn’t wait to make their batches.
See some comments below:
@Nosie posted:
"Nara Smith must not see this. 😭😭"
@verbeterings asked:
"Where did u buy the container and sticks?"
@LedimaM said:
"Rea leboga. This Magnum business is expensive."
@TheeRose commented:
"This December my in-laws are going to be forced to love me shem. 😂"
@Mathews suggested:
"You can do different flavours and do your own brand and packing then sell them."
@SisKMgold wrote:
"Mhhh girl. You just made my day. Thank you."
@User26447& shared:
"The way I love chocolate I would dip that ice cream twice for a thicker outer. 😂"
@giftmokwena810 added:
"Spectacular give me 14 of them right now. 😔"
Woolworths ice-cream milkshake recipe trends
In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African hun plugged the nation with a proper milkshake recipe using Woolworths ice cream.
The beautiful woman used a few ingredients and topped the shake off with chocolate, and Netizens enjoyed the tutorial. Woman shares milkshake recipe using Woolies ice cream in TikTok video.
