A group of South African police members went into a Galxboy armed with big guns to spoil themselves

The official gave a good and entertaining energy with their walk into and out of the store

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A few Pretoria police officers spoiled themselves with new clothing items. Images: @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images, @galxboy_sa/ TikTok

A video of Pretoria police officers entering a galxboy store has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @galxboy_sa, the South African police officers can be seen in their full uniforms. They entered the galxboy store with their big guns. One could think they were going to investigate or arrest someone.

However, the officials were there to spoil themselves with new items. They went out of the store with shopping bags, cute.

SAPS members go shopping with big guns

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the officials going shopping

The video gained over a million views, with many online users loving the SAPS members' energy. See the comments below:

@STAYTOXIC😔 commented:

"This is the hardest video I've seen this year😂."

@Kao Foteke Tlhomelan expressed:

"Only In South Africa😂."

@v.v wrote:

"The walk is legendary."

@Prudy777 was entertained:

"😂😂😂Welcome to Mzansi ❤️❤️."

@masha_dee laughed:

"Bathong South Africa 🤣🤣🤣.....I love this country 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@lehlohonolothoaba3 commented:

"Respect to our South African Police Services. These people work tirelessly day & night to keep us safe. May the good Lord protect them🙏🏻."

@SyaBBT loved:

"Call of duty, mission complete😎."

@Bongani Ventrilloque asked:

"😂😂😂😂They came to buy with guns???"

@Fifi stanned:

"Aowa guy's they too wanna look 👌👌."

@Trave Co. RSA loved:

"What a proper marketing strategy I like it.😌"

Police officer uses state van for shopping

In another story, Briefly News reported about a cop who was caught using a SAPS van for groceries.

An off-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was caught red-handed allegedly misusing state resources in Limpopo. The video was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and sparked a debate among South Africans. In the video, the officer, who is wearing casual shorts and a t-shirt, can be seen loading groceries in the back of a marked police van.

