A Mzansi lady picked herself up and unlocked a new chapter after she unexpectedly lost her job in 2023.

She opened up her own fast food truck and brought exciting events to the township for her community to enjoy.

Lady’s blessings overflow after losing job

Mzansi was impressed with a lady’s inspiring story to success. Nono lost her job towards the end of last year, and although her world was crumbling, an idea saved her from drowning in poverty.

The lady dusted off her late grandfather’s food truck and turned it into her ice cream shop, where she sold treats from R3. Her business grew when she introduced kotas and fat cakes.

As soon as she made a good profit, she elevated her shop by painting it to attract customers. As she worked hard, her mind birthed more exciting ideas.

During the summer, Nono hosted a fun event for the kids. She blew up jumping castles and installed umbrellas for an enjoyable family picnic area. After her second Kiddies Day event, the business owner started seeing revenue.

She captioned her post:

“I took a risk and started a business after losing my job.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s success story

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s turning point and commented:

@MamaBahumi🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 shared:

“That container carries the spirit of business and success. More money will come in when your granddad looks down and smiles.”

@Jon Doe commented:

“Your late grandfather is the backbone of your business. This is so beautiful to witness. So proud of you, stranger; congratulations. Here’s to many more achievements.”

@Missa_Monakali wrote:

“Wow, congratulations! May this end in many other joints and franchises!”

@anathithesneakerplug declared:

“This business is blessed.”

@Sim_da_fisher loved the lady's comeback:

“These are the kind of stories that give me hope.”

@P-lee Ngwane congratulated the lady:

“What an inspiration. Well done, sisi.”

