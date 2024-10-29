African TikTokkers were mind-blown after seeing a video of how Italy copied the ancient rondavel design

The town of Alberobello resembled the African village huts but was much more modernised to fit their desired aesthetic

Social media users thought it to be wild for a European country to adopt a culture that they considered to be uncivilised

Africans on TikTok reacted to seeing a familiar and old architectural design in one of Italy's towns.

Africans were baffled after Italy stole an ancient architectural design after calling it uncivilised. Image: @Harald Nachtmann/@Alexander Spatari

The town of Alberobello adopted an ancient African architectural design after Europeans disapproved of it in the mother land.

Africa baffled by Italy stealing architectural design

African countries share multiple similarities when it comes to their way of life. The people are culturally diverse and celebrate traditions loudly.

After the Europeans discovered the continent's shared architectural design, the rondavel, they labelled it as an uncivilised way of living. Africans were baffled after finding a now-trending video about how Italy stole their ancient architecture.

The people of Africa used mud and straws to build their rondavels from scratch and use cow dung to build and smoothen their floors. The town of Alberobello in Italy is made up of huts that resemble those occupying rural fields in the motherland.

Italy named its rondavels The Trulli, which ruffled the feathers of many. Africans were unhappy with how the Europeans claimed the ancient design and how they attempted to erase the true history of the architecture's origin story.

Africans in disbelief of Italy stealing architectural design

Social media users were upset and expressed themselves in the comments:

@Azul was perplexed:

"So we Africans and our huts, we are backward, but if it's a European, it's a cultural heritage and beautiful."

@Mokgalaje highlighted:

"First, they ridicule you and then copy you."

@Sisa🤍realised:

"These are just huts painted white."

@Posh noticed:

"We inspire them so much. Without us, they are nothing."

@Diamond Aries was agitated:

"So our round huts are primitive, but theirs are an architectural ingenuity?"

@goddess creature remembered the disrespect:

"Didn't they say these are uncivilised houses?"

@Lungisani Sithole735 explained:

"Africa has the most spiritual, healthiest and scientific building style."

@Vicky🇰🇪 was baffled:

"This has to be a joke."

