A clip capturing the homes in Venda impressed many people on the internet, and the clip went viral

In the footage, one can see various houses, but one home stood out in particular, wowing online users

Mzansi netizens were in awe of the living spaces as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the place

A video of Venda houses in Limpopo impressed South Africans. Image: @takalani0011/TikTok and Oliver Helbig/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A clip showcasing stunning homes in Vendaland in Limpopo, South Africa, wowed many people on social media.

Footage of Venda homes amazes Mzansi

TikTok user @takalani0011 flexed all the mansions and fancy homes in Vendaland in a video making rounds online.

However, one house stood out in particular. It was a triple-storey home that impressed Mzansi netizens. The footage of @takalani0011 showcasing the houses went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating over 96k views along with many likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video of the beauful homes in Venda below:

SA raves over the houses

People were amazed by the Venda houses as they flocked to the comments section, gushing over the homes, saying:

Mambuxu1978 said:

"Hebanna! Triple story."

Kelepza expressed:

"This is Venda I saw two weeks back it is so rural with beautiful houses."

Afunesa shared:

"Venda is like that, mkhukhu is for storage or chicken. If you want where there's rondavel it's still there where it's Sandton."

SisBafedile wrote:

"They are a proud nationality, and once married to their families, rich or poor, you learn to take pride in being one of them. One day, I will meet someone from there, even if they stay in a hut nje."

GissyLuu commented:

"They were thinking beautiful houses are in town only."

Woman shows the process of building her mansion

Briefly News previously reported that one woman shared her journey of building her mansion, and the lady's story inspired many people.

Facebook user MamaDee Builds a House expressed that building her home has not been easy since she embarked on the project in 2020. Before unveiling her stunning huge mansion, she encouraged people to focus on their vision and emphasised that the journey is theirs alone to "create."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News