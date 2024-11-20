Sweet Treats: Durban Man Tries and Rates Woolworths’ Cookie Clouds
- A food content creator from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, shared a video of himself trying Woolworths' Cookie Clouds
- The man bought two flavours of the sweet treats; a chocolate-flavoured Classic S'more and a zesty Lemon Mallow
- Local social media users took to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the tiny dessert
Retailers must constantly innovate and introduce new products that capture people's curiosity and delight their senses. A food blogger tried and rated sweet treats from a local store, exploring their creative confections.
Man tries Woolworths' treats
Durban TikTok user and avid foodie Keeran Nadas, who uses the handle @keerannadas on the social media platform, uploaded a video of himself trying a sweet treat from Woolworths known as Cookie Clouds.
The man bought two Cookie Clouds, each costing R29.99, which included the chocolate-flavoured Classic S'more and zesty Lemon Mallow.
After trying both, the man rated the Classic S'more a 10 out of 10 and the Lemon Mallow a five out of 10, noting that the latter had a weird taste.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi talks about Woolworths' Cookie Clouds
A few members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the store's sweet treat.
@friedak2924 asked Keeran:
"Aren’t you supposed to heat them in the air fryer or oven?"
Keeran replied with a laugh:
"It was in my car with Durban’s heat, so it was warm."
A surprised @yolandles exclaimed:
"I didn't realise they were so tiny!"
@kylawillllllsssss shared their take on the Cookie Clouds:
"The lemon one is eggy, but the after taste is zesty. The chocolate one is a winner."
@neecy013 humorously said to the public:
"How much is this thing? Two limbs, one kidney and five full lobolas? Please tell me the price so I don’t make a fool of myself at Woolies."
@noellepillay28, who shared the same thoughts about one of the flavours, added in the comment section:
"I totally agree. The chocolate one is absolutely amazing."
