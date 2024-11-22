“Why We Turn to Shein”: Mzansi Debates Truworths’ Cute Dress’s R700 Price Tag

A fashion content creator showed people a beautiful dress she saw while shopping at Truworths

The woman told Mzansi TikTok users that the soft pink checkered dress would cost them R700

The price sparked a debate among local social media users in the post's comment section

The price of a Truworths dress stunned local online users. Images: aire images, South_agency

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to fashionable items, it's no secret that some people are willing to pay a pretty penny to stay on trend and stand out in style.

Recently, a woman showcased a gorgeous dress she found at a local store. However, its price tag left many online viewers in disbelief.

Woman shows R700 Truworths dress

Fashion content creator @nydianel took to her TikTok account to show social media users the cute dress she saw while shopping at Truworths. The garment was soft pink with an open back and checkered pattern that exuded elegance.

The fashion enthusiast noted that the dress cost R700.

Watch the video below:

R700 Truworths dress causes a stir

A few local internet users went to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the store's price for the garment. Others admired the dress's style and shared it reminded them of the 2024 movie Wicked.

@justmeuknow3 said to app users:

"This is why we turn to Shein."

@uchehone shared with humour:

"Truworths is fighting, but their prices are dizzy."

@kechomii told the online community:

"A dress for R700 in this economy is insane."

@zama_mathonsi added in the comment section:

"Oh, darling, no. This isn't within our budget as a country. This dress reminds me of the one Barbie wore in the live-action movie. It also gives off Glinda vibes."

@lindamtunzihoney said to the TikTokker:

"Clearly I’m not the target market, but cute."

@ellababe888 confessed in the comments:

"I’d rather pay the Shein customs."

R150 price difference for identical beanies exposed

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African TikTokker who compared two beanies, one from PEP and another from Woolworths. The beanies looked identical, except for the price tag.

The video sparked a debate among social media users, who commented on the R150 price difference.

