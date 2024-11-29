A woman on TikTok blew minds after she shared rare information on nuns and how they make their money

A nun is a maiden who vows to dedicate her life to religious service and lives under multiple vows.

The women voluntarily live a modest lifestyle with no children or spouse and devote their lives to prayer.

Social media users react to people being paid to be nuns

The world is only exposed to a fraction of what nuns are through a collection of scary movies like Sydney Sweeny's Immaculate. The women are known to be religiously conservative.

A woman on TikTok baffled many when she discovered that becoming a nun is equivalent to choosing a career, as people are paid to become one. More people came out to back up the claims in a thread of 2.9K comments.

Technically, the women are hired to fill various roles as teachers or cleaners and are paid for their services; they do not receive compensation for choosing their religious beliefs.

World reacts to nuns being paid for what they do

Social media users were baffled by the information and shared:

@futaba defender explained:

"I have a nun auntie, and she gets paid a lot. She always treats us anywhere, too. She's like a rich auntie but a nun."

@KP was stunned:

"I thought they were just there for the vibes."

@Silindile Makhoba shared:

"I always thought they were doing work for the lord."

@Maayyaaa66 added:

"They get housing too. My friend's family bought their house from the church and got it 100K cheaper since they were a family, and the church didn't want to profit from them."

@🕷️ 𝕲𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖘𝖔𝖓 🕷️ was baffled:

"Being a nun is a job?"

@welwynn explained:

"Well, in general, they are often used as cleaners, also cooking, preparing for temple visitors and so on."

@Annette shared was amazed:

"I had to Google it, and in my country, their starting salary is over 50K. Like what do you mean?

