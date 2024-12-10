“Beef With the Big 5”: Confused Man Breaks Down Mzansi Money Slang

A man shared a video on TikTok sharing the nicknames some South Africans had for banknotes

What confused him the most were the names people gave R10s and R50s, which currently had nothing to do with what was printed on the money

A few members of the online community shared what they call banknotes, which others contested

A man wondered about the slang terms for Mzansi's money. Images: @galston.anthony

Source: Instagram

Across South Africa, people have unique slang terms for money, with some sounding entirely foreign depending on where you are from. Baffled by the variety, one man shared the colourful nicknames some locals use.

Slang for the randelas

Galston Anthony, an entrepreneur residing in the country, uploaded a video on his TikTok account (@galston.anthony) sharing the names he heard for the different types of banknotes, which he said came from the fictitious South African Slang Council Association.

R100 - Klipa

R50 - Five tigers

R20 - Chok/jacket

R10 - Tiger

Last year, baby animals joined Nelson Mandela on the environment-themed money.

After hearing the slang terms, Galston asked:

"South Africa, how much do you hate rhinos that you labelled your R10 a tiger? How much hatred and beef do you have with the Big 5 that you named your R50 'five tigers?'

"Tigers aren't even indigenous in South Africa. How did you put that together?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi adds their 2 cents

Thousands of local social media users rushed to the comment section to share their slang terms for the South African money, while others contested some 'foreign' terms.

@tshepi.the.attorn told the online community:

"I grew up in a Gauteng township. I never met anyone calling it a tiger. It was always a jacket."

@wrexx_7 wrote in the comment section:

"It's different for each province and language."

@ntate..nyofane laughed and shared:

"Bro, they now call a R10 a cabbage in the Free State."

@igubevukazi_ said to Galston:

"Don’t think about it too much. It doesn’t make sense to us either, but we go with the flow."

@_musss_22 shared their opinion about the R10 name debacle:

"The old R10 note had a tiger, and it was changed, but the name stuck."

@tauriq.lewis confessed in the comments:

"I have never heard this."

