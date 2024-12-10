"Put It in the Kitchen Sink": SA Defeated By R250k Price Tag On Tiny Car
- A TikTok video of a man critiquing a tiny electric car's R250k price tag has gone viral in South Africa
- The EV Africa City Blitz, a 4-seater electric car, has left Mzansi defeated as they question its value for money
- Social media users flooded the comments comparing the compact EV to kitchen Tupperware and suggesting alternative cars
A TikTok video showing a man's hilarious reaction to a compact electric vehicle has Mzansi in stitches. The clip, shared by @luthocmhcpt, captures his comments while reverse parking the tiny EV Africa City Blitz, accompanied by the caption:
"R250k including on-the-road fees!"
The video sparked a wave of jokes about the car's size, with many questioning its price tag.
Watch the video here.
About the EV Afica City Blitz
The EV Africa City Blitz, marketed as an eco-friendly solution for urban transportation, is a 4-seater electric passenger vehicle that is making waves for unexpected reasons.
Powered by a maintenance-free lithium battery, this compact car promises hours of travel time on a single four- to six-hour charge. While designed to be durable and reliable, its small size compared to its R250,000 price tag has become the talk of social media.
Mzansi's hilarious reactions
The comment section erupted with creative comparisons and witty observations, with many suggesting alternative vehicles at the same price point. Here's what some had to say:
@hola_clothing voiced their curiosity:
"I need to see him getting in and coming out of this car 😂"
@Zaffa_Surf firmly rejected the price:
"Lol just no. No, 250k for that hahaha... Never."
@FinFiles joked about their search history:
"Why is my search bar mahindra Tupperware 😂"
@Mr👑Khul offered alternatives:
"Take your R250k straight to action sales and get yourself a nice KIA Picanto, i10, i20, even a BMW F30...."
@Mayekiso made a bold counteroffer:
"R35k, take it or leave it 💀😂"
@Lemon.Tree suggested an innovative cleaning solution:
"This one you don't take to car wash. You put it in the sink or dishwasher when doing dishes."
@Tshepo Waotsamayakalerete provided storage advice:
"Atleast you can park it in the cupboard."
@mbalentlemm commented on its portability:
"You just need to carry it and place it by the parking spot 😹😹, no need to drive it there."
