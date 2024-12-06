“God Is Good”: Woman Shows Off New Dashing Car, Leaves Mzansi Celebrating
- A woman's emotional reaction to unveiling her new Jetour Dashing luxury SUV has gone viral
- The heartwarming video shows her dancing in front of the vehicle before taking her first drive
- Social media users praised her achievement, comparing the stylish black SUV to a Lamborghini Urus
A woman's heartwarming reaction to receiving her new Jetour Dashing has captured Mzansi's attention. The video, shared by TikTok user @mrs_moh0, shows her gleaming with joy as she unveils her sleek, black luxury SUV.
Pure joy on display
The touching moment shows the new car owner dancing around her vehicle before sliding into the driver's seat. Her happiness is contagious as she's accompanied by another woman and a young child who waves excitedly from the backseat.
The celebration concludes with the proud owner stopping at the doorway to blow kisses at the camera, clearly overjoyed with her blessing.
Watch the video below:
The Jetour Dashing, a premium Chinese SUV from Chery's luxury division has been turning heads in South Africa with its luxury features at a competitive price point.
The growing popularity of affordable cars in SA has seen more buyers opting for feature-rich vehicles that offer luxury appeal without the premium price tag.
Mzansi shares the love
As the woman drove her new car home, the comments section overflowed with support and admiration.
Swanile Mrwebi wrote:
"Jetour dashing is beautiful hle💓 happy rides 💐"
TP Hit exclaimed:
"Who needs a Mercedes or BMW when you can buy a Jetour. Looks beautiful."
MfusiMbiko shared:
"Ladies have been showing out lately 🥰 and I love it."
Miss Lee admitted:
"Been eyeing this car for a minute, it's so so beautiful 😍, congratulations."
Itumeleng_Sehlangu revealed:
"My sis bought this and I drove it, mam you have a machine 🔥🔥🔥congrats."
Katleho Pepe gushed:
"It's soooooo beautiful. It looks like a Urus🔥🔥🔥"
Cece-Q beamed:
"Congratulations 🎉 Your new baby is beautiful like you 👏😍"
Young South Africans making money moves
More young South Africans are making significant purchases.
Recently, Briefly News reported on a 17-year-old who bagged a luxury vehicle, leaving Mzansi stunned. This shows how the younger generation is achieving major milestones earlier in life.
