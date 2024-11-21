As the festive approaches many vehicles will be on the road going to their homes and holiday destinations

This means that hijackers will also be on the alert, hijacking their most target car models

The online community reacted to the list of most cars likely to be hijacked, many were stunned

A list of cars that are at risk of being hijacked has been released. Images: @Hemtonick_, @YMusi007

As the festive season approaches, carjacking is also on the rise with many thieves targeting certain types of cars.

According to BusinessTech, business-owned cars are more at risk of being hijacked compared to private-owned cars. The rise in this trend started in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

"In June alone, nearly 65 hijackings were reported each day, a significant rise from the fewer than 20 incidents per day reported in 2022" - BusinessTech

Specific types continue to be at high risk because of their popularity in Mzansi and neighbouring cars. The most vulnerable models are the Volkswagen and Toyota models.

List of the car models at high risk of being hijacked:

Ford Ranger

Hyundai i20

Nissan NP200

Toyota Corolla Cross

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Etios

Toyota Fortuner (GD6 and D4D)

Toyota Hilux (GD6 and D4D)

Toyota Prado

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota RAV 4

VW Polo (especially hatchbacks)

TikTok users speak on the matter

A TikTokker discussed the trend on their platforms and netizens shared their views.

Watch the TikTok video below:

See the comments below:

@Jay Dlamini wrote:

"I'm surprised BMW didn't make the list.."

@matikwenikhoza commented:

"The i20 had me shook😭🥲🤣."

@DK said:

"Haibo! Hyundai i20??? these guys getting desperate...i20????"

@Prince Xuza shared:

"I'm from Gauteng and it's 100% true. and just this last week, I witnessed 4 dudes hijacking a Ford ranger and used the Hyundai i20 as a getaway car 😂 luckily the ranger ran out of gas😂."

