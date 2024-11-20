A woman who lost her job shared the pain of losing everything one by one, including her car

In a video she uploaded on her TikTok account she captured her Volkswagen Tiguan being taken away

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing words of kindness to the woman

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared the heartbreaking news of losing a job and a car.

In a video uploaded by @tshingzmom, the woman's stunning Volkswagen Tiguan can be seen being repossessed. The lady shared that she lost her job and now she is losing everything one by one, including her car.

Amidst all the difficulty that she is going through, the woman is hopeful. In her caption, she said God is always there even in times where it seems like everything is falling apart.

"He's still God."

Woman loses VW after losing job

Mzansi share heartbreaking stories

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@DjPapiChuloSA expressed:

"I got Retrenched 2019. 2020 i got divorced, lost all my 4 cars n a House wife was gone with kids went back home ...Got Job 2023 Back again 2 cars with a Fiance and a New House. Don't forget to Pray."

@Kate Edith Senamela wrote:

"Remember job in the bible ??? Have faith 🥰🥰."

@GREAT MUFASA!! commented:

"I ve been there twice and bounce back harder..... My worry is I never learn. We need business not jobs. It's a scam."

@Robinho said:

"Lost my job.. Buried my son and wife in hospital on the same month.. It's painful but life goes on."

Mzansi man shares pain of losing ride to the bank

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who lost his car to the bank.

One South African guy is praised for being honest and humble after taking his car back to the dealership due to the need to save cash. The guy shared a short video clip on social media, saying he could afford the car but decided to service his debts instead and has no regrets about it.

