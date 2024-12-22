A woman in a TikTok video got candid about trying to change her complexion, and she shared her experience

The TikTok creator posted her before and after photos since she tried to use products to lighten her skin

Online users were amazed by the different skin tones the woman showed in a video, and people debated the results

A woman shared her skin-bleaching experience in a TikTok video. The lady wanted people to see the stark difference her products made.

A woman who used to bleach her skin showed people her journey after stopping. Image: @everything_by_ceekay

Source: TikTok

The woman's video about skin bleaching received more than 50,000 likes. People flooded the comment section with questions about her experience.

Woman stops bleaching skin

In a TikTok video by @everything_by_ceeka, the creator showed that she had gone to extremes to change her skin colour. The lady declared that she was proud to have stopped and officially embraced her natural complexion.

Peeps discourage skin bleaching

People commented on the video, and some encouraged the woman to keep going as she looks better with her natural melanin. The UN Environment Programme indicates that colourism is rife in South Africa, and most comments on the video were from those who wanted to know more about her skin bleaching. Some even insisted she needed to use the harmful products again, but others pushed back.

The USA's National Library of Medicine highlights that skin bleaching is harmful to health and has long-term side effects, ironically including hyperpigmentation (darker skin), A number of netizens slammed the practice and complimented the woman who stopped bleaching.

Scarf.face cheered:

"We thank God! Your natural colour is beautiful."

Jes wrote:

"You are so beautiful! I hope we can all learn how colourism affects us and learn to love our natural selves 🥰"

Ms Tinker Bell was happy:

"You look better with your natural complexion ❤️ "

londekamthembu_ added:

"You look so beautiful with your natural skin tone🥹❤️"

Rorisang noted:

"I’m so disappointed in the comments. You look beautiful and healthy with your natural complexion."

Andi🎀 applauded:

"I am so happy for you. You look gorgeous ❤‼️"

Nunu asked:

"What made you stop bleaching? Proud of you. You got a beautiful natural skin. ☺️"

4 other people who used skin bleaching

