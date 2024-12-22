Former Skin Bleacher Goes Back to Original Complexion in TikTok Video
- A woman in a TikTok video got candid about trying to change her complexion, and she shared her experience
- The TikTok creator posted her before and after photos since she tried to use products to lighten her skin
- Online users were amazed by the different skin tones the woman showed in a video, and people debated the results
A woman shared her skin-bleaching experience in a TikTok video. The lady wanted people to see the stark difference her products made.
The woman's video about skin bleaching received more than 50,000 likes. People flooded the comment section with questions about her experience.
Woman stops bleaching skin
In a TikTok video by @everything_by_ceeka, the creator showed that she had gone to extremes to change her skin colour. The lady declared that she was proud to have stopped and officially embraced her natural complexion.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Peeps discourage skin bleaching
People commented on the video, and some encouraged the woman to keep going as she looks better with her natural melanin. The UN Environment Programme indicates that colourism is rife in South Africa, and most comments on the video were from those who wanted to know more about her skin bleaching. Some even insisted she needed to use the harmful products again, but others pushed back.
"No time to waste this December": Woman captured brushing teeth in taxi with passengers, SA's in awe
The USA's National Library of Medicine highlights that skin bleaching is harmful to health and has long-term side effects, ironically including hyperpigmentation (darker skin), A number of netizens slammed the practice and complimented the woman who stopped bleaching.
Scarf.face cheered:
"We thank God! Your natural colour is beautiful."
Jes wrote:
"You are so beautiful! I hope we can all learn how colourism affects us and learn to love our natural selves 🥰"
Ms Tinker Bell was happy:
"You look better with your natural complexion ❤️ "
londekamthembu_ added:
"You look so beautiful with your natural skin tone🥹❤️"
Rorisang noted:
"I’m so disappointed in the comments. You look beautiful and healthy with your natural complexion."
Andi🎀 applauded:
"I am so happy for you. You look gorgeous ❤‼️"
Nunu asked:
"What made you stop bleaching? Proud of you. You got a beautiful natural skin. ☺️"
4 other people who used skin bleaching
- One woman shared the negative effect that skin bleaching had on her skin and ruined her life.
- Another lady had a montage of photos showing how her skin-bleaching journey was a horrific affair.
- People shared their reactions to a different woman who put down the bleaching products and showed off her progress.
- A number of South African celebrities have been accused of skin bleaching by the public.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za