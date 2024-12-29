A TikTok video of a woman out and about using a unique mode of transport went viral on the socials

People were impressed after seeing the lady confidently take on a busy road with a simple skateboard

Online users on TikTok were full of jokes as the stunning lady did not look like the typical skateboarder

South Africans fell in love with a young woman who was skateboarding on the streets. The lady impressed people with her cool demeanour.

A TikTok video shows a woman who was skateboarding while wearing a dress. Image: NicolasMcComber

Source: Getty Images

The video of the young moment received more than 100 000 likes. People commented on the video with wholesome assumptions about the lady.

Woman skateboards freely

In a video by @ngwazi911, a man in a car spotted a woman skateboarding in what appeared to be a downtown area. He recorded her and said, "Uyayishaya iskateboard neh," and she laughed in response. Watch the video below:

SA applauds skateboarder

Many people admired the young lady for her skateboarding skills and seemingly chill aura. Online users were impressed by how comfortable she looked on the skateboard and sang her praises over her prowess. Read the comments from peeps below:

_.Radsybee 🇿🇦 gushed:

"😹❤️This is lowkey very cool."

Fezeka applauded:

"Nah, this is effortless swag 😎"

Qhawekazi. was in awe:

"That's so cool, and the fact that she has a dress on 🥰🥺"

Constatia Maloka was in awe:

"To me, she is the coolest🥰"

Maikano🫶🏽 wondered:

"Who is this diva?😂❤️"

@ladylee_28 joked:

"O nale show off ha bona batho neh🥰"

Thandinkosi🇿🇦 added:

"Imagine her saying, 'Baby, I'm on my way.'"

ledisetso admired her:

"Umuntu ongenandaba namadoda uyambona😭😂(You can just see someone who doesn't care about men.)"

4 more women with impressive skills

A woman showed people her method for carrying any heavy loads in a TikTok video.

People were in awe of a mother who rode a bicycle easily even while wearing heels.

Another mom impressed people with her dedication to her role as she figured out how to carry two children at the same time.

One woman proved that she never needed the help of a hairdresser as she flexed her self braiding skills.

Source: Briefly News