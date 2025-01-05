A viral TikTok video shows a family's excitement since finding a way out after living in a shack

The group of relatives shared a sneak peek into their soon-to-be comfortable life after enduring hardship

People were moved after seeing the wholesome moment the family shared with their youngest in the clip

A family that was subjected to living in a shack showed their progress in a TikTok video. They revelled in how far they had come.

A TikTok video shows a family in the process of building a home after living in a shack. Image: @zacadominic / TikTok / AscentXmedia / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The special moment the family shared went viral. Online users were in awe as they saw the family in a celebratory mood.

Family cheers over new house

A TikTok video by @zacadominic captured the moment a family and their tiny child had playtime in their nearly finished house. They were happy that having a home was closer after living in a shack. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA moved by family home progress

Online users wrote sweet messages for the family. People were delighted to know they would soon have a better living space.

Heart said:

"I remember when we first moved into our house, we didn't have light, and my dad was angry my mum made us move into an incomplete house, but the freedom and joy that came with it was unmatched."

Kam applauded:

"The generational curse is broken 🥰👏"

Cno♋️🌊 was in awe:

"Building is not easy, buying is easier, but building gives a story for one to tell. It requires a lot from you spiritually, emotionally, financially. You get a lot of attacks during this stage."

Yolanda Kunene🇿🇦🇦🇺 could relate:

"I grew up in a shack, and then I finished school and made sure my home was comfortable even though isekasi. This video reminds me of a time when we lived in the house while it was being built."

diamond.babyyyyyy added:

"Living in a shack was so hard. God prevails❤️😭"

thatblackkay applauded:

'"That cute baby's earliest memories will not be living in a shack. Arg man!😭🥰 Well done!"

Zeus wrote:

"Ey, no one hates a shack like people who have lived in it before. Not living in a shack is a flex sheym 🙏"

4 other shack stories

A man transformed his shack into a bachelor's apartment and did it all on a small budget.

People were in awe after seeing a shack that looked like a palace on the inside, thanks to the design and decorations.

One woman made the most of living in a shack by making it her dream home.

South Africans cheered for a woman who kept her promise to move her mother out of a shack and into a home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News