One woman proudly shared a video on social media of a posh neighbourhood in Gaborone, Botswana

The lady raved about the area’s beauty during the virtual tour calling it “the Africa you don’t see on TV”

South African netizens were amazed by the gorgeous houses, flooding the comments with admiration

A woman gave a viral tour of a posh neighbourhood in Gaborone, Botswana. Image: @setsofran

Who says Africa doesn’t do luxury? One woman just blew TikTokkers away with her virtual tour of a beautiful area in Botswana.

Woman shows beauty of Gaborone

Her @setsofran clip is proof that Gaborone is serving serious real estate goals. Driving through the pristine streets of Block 10 in Setlhoa, the woman couldn’t stop raving about the beautiful homes lining the neighbourhood.

The two-minute video shows off everything from modern mansions to lush landscaping.

Video grabs Mzansi's attention

In no time, the footage with 145,000 views landed on SA TikTokkers’ For You Pages. It shed misconceptions about the country being one big village.

Watch the video below:

The comments section lit up with some people eager to move or visit the neighbouring country,

Look at some reactions below:

@mandisamandygiftn said:

"Botswana and South Africa same WhatsApp group."

@amatuergamer00 commented:

"This is Venda in SA. 😂"

@nande wrote:

"I thought Botswana was a village."

@theunknowngirl asked:

"What do these people do for a living because wow?🥺"

@Colisto typed:

"Much love to Botswana from Afrika Borwa. The houses are modern.👌"

@thabang.thotho mentioned:

"I'm moving to Botswana kese. 🤞🏾"

@Kimberly_H93 stated:

"Oh Botswana my neighbour you are gorgeous hey. 😍'

@SirManuMachaba added:

"I am impressed. For a second, I thought you were showing us SA. The houses are stunning."

@nomvulamokoena4 said:

"I am visiting Botswana this year. 🇿🇦"

@enkay added:

"I've never seen this side of Botswana. Thank you for sharing, very beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️"

