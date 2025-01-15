Two guys from Cape Town were star-struck after spotting Springboks' coach, Rassie Erasmus, driving in the city

Thrilled to see the coach who led the team to back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, the duo stopped him in the middle of the road and took videos for TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, sharing they would have stopped traffic, too, if the chance to take pics with the sports legend presented itself

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus was kind enough to stop for fans who wanted to take pictures with him while driving. Image: gaston2962

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is deeply loved and respected both in Mzansi and globally for his unwavering dedication to rugby, which led the team to reclaim the World Cup title back-to-back. It was no surprise when two guys spotted him and stopped him to take pictures.

A video of the two gents taking snaps with the rugby legend was shared on TikTok under the handle @gaston2962, attracting many likes, comments and views.

Bumping into a legend

The clip begins with one of the men excitedly running to Rassie's car as it stops at a traffic intersection to take pictures while the other one is already there. Amidst taking videos and photographs, Rassie casually asks for directions to the Southern Sun, which the second man promptly provides.

After expressing his thanks and exchanging friendly fist bumps, Rassie drives off, leaving the two fans thrilled.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi loves oom Rassie

Social media users adored the clip, taking to the comment section to share they would have stopped the legend if they had bumped into him. Many were amazed by his calm demeanour, praising his coolness and kind heart.

Two guys were excited after spotting Rassie Erasmus in Cape Town. Credit: Rodrigo Valle

Source: Getty Images

User @adnaanallie shared:

"Goat Rassie."

User @HlaliThwala said:

"Rassie is such a South African oom; he still asks for directions, bruh."

User @Gazzanator commented:

"You can tell Rassie is from the Eastern Cape; that’s how relaxed we are."

User @Buggy said:

"Only in SA..... Traffic must wait; the fans are talking to the Doctor 😎."

User @berrie_van_niekerk2.0 shared:

"I have never seen him actually be rude to anyone who wanted to just say hello and take a photo."

User @Cheetah added:

"The legend of rugby, what a human. Humble and always smiling."

