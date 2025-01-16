“I’d Do the Same”: SA Laughs As Elephant Uses Polo As Scratching Post

A Facebook account shared pictures of an elephant comically using a Volkswagen Polo as a scratching post

The social media user shared that the occupants escaped unharmed, although the car was damaged

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to laugh at what they had seen on their timelines

Mzansi online users laughed after seeing an elephant use a Polo to relieve a scratch. Images: Martin Harvey, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Many animals have a knack for bringing smiles to our faces with their amusing antics. In one such instance, an elephant turned a parked car into a scratching post to relieve an itch.

The scratching post Polo

The Facebook account TdtNews Soweto shared a post on the social media platform showing the large animal comically preventing a Volkswagen Polo from driving away as it used the vehicle to scratch itself.

TdtNews Soweto said about the incident:

"The occupants were lucky and escaped unharmed, but the car left with damages."

Take a look at the Facebook pictures below:

The vehicle couldn't escape from the satisfied elephant. Image: TdtNews Soweto

Source: Facebook

The elephant made sure all sides were covered. Image: TdtNews Soweto

Source: Facebook

Mzansi laughs at the Polo and elephant

Hundreds of social media users reacted to the post, with many heading to the comment section to express laughter about the comical situation.

Mpho Mthimunye jokingly told app users:

"The poor elephant was trying to rescue our women inside the Polo."

Langanani Mafune added in the comment section:

"I'd do the same if I were an elephant. Polos are very reliable for various reasons. I'm speaking from a Polo owner's point of view."

Malivha Victor Adiboy confessed to the public:

"One reason I am scared to go to Kruger National Park."

Taking the animal's side, Sharon Struckmeyer wrote:

"That's their territory. What do people want there?"

Stuntin G Senatle wondered with humour:

"What are you going to say to the insurance company?"

Phakisi Phakisi shared their thoughts, writing:

"Why didn't they drive away from the animal when it approached the car? Maybe it was a photoshoot."

3 other funny stories about animals

A curious pet monkey's playful interaction with money, where it furiously inspected the stack of cash, fascinated many social media users.

A woman's attempt to bathe her cat turned into pure comedy gold as the feline dramatically escaped the bathtub.

An elephant unexpectedly nabbed a woman's hat while she posed for a picture, forcing her to beg for the accessory to be returned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News