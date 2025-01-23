One woman in Rustenburg was left shattered after being scammed out of a whopping R70,000

She is seen in a viral video crying in a taxi as passengers tried to understand how she was tricked

Her heartbreaking cry moved TikTok viewers and sparked an emotional conversation in the comments

A woman was heartbroken after getting scammed. Image: @koketso_kebane

Source: TikTok

When it rains, it pours, and one woman felt the full force of it after falling victim to a heartbreaking scam in Rustenburg.

SA woman loses her money

A video circulating online shows the woman's gut-wrenching cries in a taxi. She tried to explain to passengers how she was tricked into losing over R70,000.

According to the TikTok user @koketso_kebane who posted the clip, some of the culprits posed as cops, promising to help her make more money.

They allegedly used slick tricks and confusion tactics to scam her out of her hard-earned cash.

A woman got a scam phone call. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

How to avoid scams

Always be cautious when someone asks for your personal information, whether by phone, email or in person.

Only provide personal details if you have initiated the conversation yourself. Avoid sharing information with unsolicited contacts and verify the legitimacy of the request through official channels. Stay vigilant to protect yourself from potential scams.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi netizens weigh in

Her pain struck a chord with many Mzansi people. Many are stunned by the cruelty of the deception.

See some comments below:

@user30813009961258 stated:

"She's not telling the truth."

@user7855051327385 shared:

"Exactly how they scammed my mom. 😭 I feel her pain."

@Merriam002 posted:

"Even my mom experienced this ko Midrand coming from Absa. 😭"

@snowi mentioned:

"If was working I was going to give this woman the money they scammed her. It's so painful seeing her crying like this."

@PhashaThabo107 commented:

"They did the same thing to me ko Atteridgeville pretending to be cops. 😭"

@Reya typed:

"No man people are heartless out there yoh. 😭"

@Porsch added:

"This mama is selling at the taxi rank. Fresh fruits and she always had a lot of stock. Let us not judge."

@itz_thando wrote:

"Eish this is painful."

Other scam stories unveiled

