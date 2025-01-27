A South African teacher, Sifisokuhle Sibalikhulu, took to her TikTok account to show people what she wore for the week

The young woman showed how stylish she could be with her outfits while still keeping things professional

Many TikTokkers loved the educator's style and flooded the post's comment section with compliments

A fashion-forward teacher showed what she wore for the week. Images: @okuhledlam

Source: TikTok

In some professions, people go the extra mile to make sure their attire reflects both their personality and professionalism. A young South African teacher recently showcased her outfits, combining confidence and style in the classroom.

A lesson on style

TikTok user Sifisokuhle Sibalikhulu, who spends most of her days in the classroom, shared with app users what she wore for the week.

From blouses, trousers and dresses to flats and heels, Sifisokuhle oozed style as she welcomed the first school term.

Take a look at the outfits in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves teacher's outfits

The young teacher's outfit had several social media users rushing to the comment section to shower her with compliments.

The teacher received figurative flowers from internet users, thanks to her style. Image: @okuhledlam

Source: TikTok

An excited @zoleka.kumbi shared:

"I can’t wait to go back to work, bathong. Dressing up for work is my favourite thing to do. Umuhle, sis."

@ney_ngwane stated in the comments:

"You look stunning, babe. Let me go and recreate this series."

@_otisd told the young lady:

"You dress so well and respectfully."

Speaking about the outfit with the shorts, @thoriso_thekoane told the educator:

"Outfit 2 is my fave."

@mhangonyama added in the comments:

"The older teachers hate to see you coming."

@ntombi_mbuyisa was in awe and wondered:

"Where can I buy such beautiful blouses?"

