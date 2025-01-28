"Super Talented": Mzansi Man Shows Amazing Dress Creation from Plastics, SA Gushes
- One young man flexed a stunning dress out of plastic, which wowed the online community
- The TikTok video sparked a buzz, amassing loads of views along with likes and comments
- Social media users reacted as they headed to the comments to rave over the gent's outfit
A man who displayed his creativity and remarkable talent has showcased an extraordinary dress creation made entirely from plastic.
Gent shows amazing dress creation from plastics
The innovative designer, who has gained widespread attention on social media, shared a video of the dress, highlighting the intricate details and impressive craftsmanship that went into its creation.
Under the TikTok handle, @keigominaj showed off the stunning dress using discarded plastic materials. The young man managed to craft a beautiful and elegant dress that not only raises awareness about the importance of recycling but also showcases the potential for creativity and innovation in reducing waste.
Watch the video of a gent flaunting his stunning dress below:
South Africans gush over man’s unique plastic dress
The plastic dress got raving reviews, especially when people noticed how well-constructed it was. Many gushed over the garment saying:
Boitumelo Tshwanelo said:
"How can I like this a million times ur talent will be recognized in Jesus name."
Sinah added:
"May this kind talent be recognised."
Thoko wrote:
"So talented. You have gained a follower. Good job."
Mamqwathi commented:
"You are so creative did you make that with plastic or fabric? Please teach me."
Mrs Khanyisile Ligege raved:
"Yoh, you are super super talented."
User expressed:
"Can somebody please give this guy the recognition he deserves."
Bohlale Mashigo replied:
"Come get your flowerssss hun."
Lerato replied:
"Someone, please give this child a chance. he has so much talent."
Source: Briefly News
