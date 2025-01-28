One young man flexed a stunning dress out of plastic, which wowed the online community

The TikTok video sparked a buzz, amassing loads of views along with likes and comments

Social media users reacted as they headed to the comments to rave over the gent's outfit

A man who displayed his creativity and remarkable talent has showcased an extraordinary dress creation made entirely from plastic.

A young South African man showed off his amazing dress creation from plastics. Image: @keigominaj

Source: TikTok

Gent shows amazing dress creation from plastics

The innovative designer, who has gained widespread attention on social media, shared a video of the dress, highlighting the intricate details and impressive craftsmanship that went into its creation.

Under the TikTok handle, @keigominaj showed off the stunning dress using discarded plastic materials. The young man managed to craft a beautiful and elegant dress that not only raises awareness about the importance of recycling but also showcases the potential for creativity and innovation in reducing waste.

Watch the video of a gent flaunting his stunning dress below:

South Africans gush over man’s unique plastic dress

The plastic dress got raving reviews, especially when people noticed how well-constructed it was. Many gushed over the garment saying:

Boitumelo Tshwanelo said:

"How can I like this a million times ur talent will be recognized in Jesus name."

Sinah added:

"May this kind talent be recognised."

Thoko wrote:

"So talented. You have gained a follower. Good job."

Mamqwathi commented:

"You are so creative did you make that with plastic or fabric? Please teach me."

Mrs Khanyisile Ligege raved:

"Yoh, you are super super talented."

User expressed:

"Can somebody please give this guy the recognition he deserves."

Bohlale Mashigo replied:

"Come get your flowerssss hun."

Lerato replied:

"Someone, please give this child a chance. he has so much talent."

