A disturbing video shared on TikTok shows how a woman found an unlocked door in Menlyn Mall's disabled bathroom leading to an unsecured outside area

The concerning discovery comes amid South Africa's ongoing battle with kidnapping, where shopping malls have become potential hotspots for criminal activity

Social media users expressed their alarm, with many sharing their safety concerns about the popular Pretoria mall

A woman found an unlocked door in the disabled restroom in Menlyn mall. Mzansi couldn't help but comment their concerns. Images: @caaaleiigh

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator @caaaleiigh had South Africans on edge after sharing a video of an unsecured door inside Menlyn Mall’s disabled bathroom. What was supposed to be a normal mall visit took a shocking turn when she discovered that the door led directly outside.

The viral clip shows an open pathway and electrical boxes on the walls, raising major safety concerns. With South Africa’s ongoing struggles with kidnapping, the discovery has sparked serious discussions about mall security and public safety.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Mall safety under scrutiny

With South Africa maintaining its position on the watch list for kidnapping in 2023, and shopping malls being identified as potential risk areas, such security oversights are particularly concerning.

A woman shared a video showing what she found in the disabled restroom at Menlyn mall. Mzansi shared their concerns. Images: @caaaleiigh

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares safety concerns

@palesarametse shared:

"I'd get freaked out as well plus thinking about the stories I've heard about menlyn mall and kidnapping ? 😩"

@PSabastianL reasoned:

"Maybe it's because someone responsible for maintenance forgot to lock it and now they might face a hearing or be given a written warning because of this video."

@Natacia_M scolded:

"Why did you open it? Lea bona lea phapha😒"

@SuperE criticized:

"It is as if Menlyn management does not care anymore about its customers."

@Jade☺️ worried:

"Isn't that how ppl get missing as well, imagine goung to the bathroom and never to be seen again."

@Oga warned:

"There was a girl who posted a story some time of how they almost kidnapped her in that very mall 👋🏽 please be careful ladies."

Related stories

Briefly News reported on a woman's frightening phone theft experience at Menlyn Mall went viral after she detailed her encounter with a suspicious couple who orchestrated an elaborate scheme to steal her device.

reported on a woman's frightening phone theft experience at Menlyn Mall went viral after she detailed her encounter with a suspicious couple who orchestrated an elaborate scheme to steal her device. One shopper's alarming encounter with a suspicious man at Menlyn Park Mall took a disturbing turn when she returned to find her car deliberately tampered with after seeking security help.

A couple's shocking parking experience at Menlyn Mall sparked confusion online when their ticket showed an astronomical amount, leading to widespread discussions about the mall's systems.

Source: Briefly News